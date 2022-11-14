President Droupadi Murmu to celebrate Jharkhand’s statehood day, Gaurav Divas on Nov 15 - Here’s how

New Delhi: Droupadi Murmu has been the ninth governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She is an Indian politician who has been the country's 15th president since July 25, 2022. She is the first tribal person to hold the office, as well as the second woman after Pratibha Patil. She is also the youngest President. She is also the first President born in Independent India. Jharkhand will celebrate its 22nd anniversary of independence on Tuesday, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of legendary tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. President Murmu will visit the state on this day to celebrate the statehood and Gaurav Divas.

Droupadi Murmu will pay her respects at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda statue

Droupadi Murmu will pay her respects at the Bhagwan Birsa Munda statue in Ulihatu village. According to a senior official, she will arrive at Ranchi airport on Tuesday morning and will be transferred to the Khunti district by an Indian Air Force helicopter. She may also speak with the descendants of Birsa Munda and a few villagers. She will then return to Ranchi airport before flying to Madhya Pradesh, according to the official. The main function of statehood day is being held at Ranchi's Morabadi ground, and special arrangements have been made in Ulihatu village in Khunti district, the birthplace of Birsa Munda.

President will speak at a Janjatiya Samagam

According to an official communique, Murmu will speak at a Janjatiya Samagam organised by the Government of Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh.

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu to lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas this year : Shri Arjun Munda



President will pay floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda at his birthplace at Ulihatu village in Jharkhand on 15th Novemberhttps://t.co/oYnjqg5kQm — CBC Ranchi (Jharkhand) M/O I&B, Govt of India (@CBCRanchi) November 12, 2022

Hemant Soren will accompany the President

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will accompany the President to Ulihatu and offer floral tribute to the legendary freedom fighter. The CM, then, will participate in the statehood day function at Morabadi ground. Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bai will attend the ceremony as chief guest, an official release said. A Ranchi district administration official said all preparations for the main venue in Ranchi have been completed.

The chief minister reviewed the preparations for the function on Monday. He directed the officials for proper sitting arrangements for guests and visitors. He also reviewed the parking facility at the venue. Soren directed the officials to ensure a live telecast of the programme in all districts of the state. About 270 projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore will be launched and a foundation stone will be laid. Assets of more than Rs 2,000 crore will also be distributed on the occasion, an official said.

The state government will launch its four ambitious schemes that include Higher and Technical Education department's Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Prothsahan Yojana (MMSPY), Eklavya Prasikshan Yojana (EPY) and Guruji Student Credit Card Yojana (GSCCY), and Labour department's Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana (MMSY).

(With agencies inputs)