Assam: Here's why six ethnic groups are calling for a 12-hour bandh tomorrow

Guwahati: The Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha (Joint Platform of Six Ethnic Tribes) has called for a 12-hour Assam Bandh on Tuesday (November 15) to press for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Soy Janagosthi Joutha Mancha is a coalition of six ethnic groups: Adivasi, Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran, and Tai-Ahom. The bandh has been called in response to the BJP-led governments in Assam and at the Centre "playing with the sentiments of the six communities." It has also decided to hold a 'dharna' on November 30 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Assam Adivasi Sanmilan (AAS) has urged the Soy Janagosthi Joutho Mancha to call off the Assam bandh because Adivasi hero Birsa Munda's birthday falls on that day.

Birsa Munda revolted against the British in the 18th century, according to AAS general secretary David Horo, and the hero's birth anniversary has been given the status of 'Gaurav Divas.' According to him, the occasion is also observed in Assam. Horo stated that the AAS fully supports Soy Janagosthi Joutho Mancha's demand. “However, the Assam bandh call for November 15 should be withdrawn in view of Gaurav Divas,” he said. This was reported by Ne Now News in an article.

