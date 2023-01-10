President Murmu to take part in Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore today

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will today (January 10, 2023) grace the valedictory session of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention and confer Pravasi Bhartiya Samman Awards in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official statement, on the sidelines of the convention, President of Suriname Chandrikaprasad Santokhi, and Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will call on the Murmu.

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Addressing the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore. The Indian diaspora has distinguished itself all over the world. https://t.co/gQE1KYZIze — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2023

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians and enable the diaspora to interact with each other.

The theme of this Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal" and is being organised from January 8 to January 10.

Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.

This 17th Convention holds significance as it is being organised as a physical event after a gap of four years and the first after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held virtually due to the spread of coronavirus infections.