President Murmu interacts with women tea workers in Tripura, says they represent state's 'social diversity'

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu meets with women tea workers from Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala on Wednesday, saying they represent the state's social diversity. The President urged them to prioritise the education of their children, especially girls."Delighted to interact with women tea workers of Durgabari Tea Estate in Agartala. They represent the state`s social diversity and seem satisfied with welfare initiatives for them. I urged them to focus on the education of their children, particularly girls," the President said in a tweet. President Murmu dedicated the Tripura Judicial Academy and laid the groundwork for the National Law University of Tripura. Tripura Police presented President Droupadi Murmu with an all-women Guard of Honour upon her arrival in Agartala.

Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed the President to Agartala. President Murmu will be in Tripura and Assam from October 12 to 14. The President will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Tripura at the Town Hall in Agartala in the evening. On October 13, the President will flag off the special extension of the Guwahati-Kolkata-Guwahati train up to Agartala and the extension of the Agartala-Jiribam-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express up to Khongsang, Manipur, from Agartala Railway Station.

On the same day, the President will virtually inaugurate and lay the groundwork for various projects of the Union Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Health and Family Welfare, and the Government of Assam at IIT Guwahati.

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 12, 2022

These include the Supercomputer facility Param Kamrupa and the facility for the design and development of high-power microwave components at IIT Guwahati; Medical College and Hospital at Dhubri; and Zonal Institutes of National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Dibrugarh (Assam) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh). In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception and cultural programme, to be hosted in her honour at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. On Friday, the President will virtually inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stones for various projects of the Government of Assam and Union Ministries of Road Transport and Highways, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Railways.

(With ANI inputs)