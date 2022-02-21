President Ram Nath Kovind accorded 21-gun-salute, reviews Naval Fleet at Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, on Monday reviewed the Indian Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines and 55 aircraft of the Eastern Naval Command in Andhra Pradesh`s Visakhapatnam. The President reviewed a combination of ships from the Indian Navy as well the Coast Guard. Ships from SCI and the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Andhra Pradesh | President Ram Nath Kovind reviews the Indian Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft pic.twitter.com/uxUPOOMHb5 — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

The 12th edition of President’s Fleet Review is being conducted at Visakhapatnam as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

#WATCH | President Ram Nath Kovind reviews the Indian Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft The 12th edition of President’s Fleet Review is being conducted at Visakhapatnam as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav pic.twitter.com/MUWsnA6jkd — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2022

Earlier, the President embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and received 21-gun-salute during the 12th edition of President`s Fleet Review at the Eastern Naval Command here. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event. The President`s Yacht is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sumitra, which led the Presidential Column.

In this most formal of naval ceremonials, each ship dressed in full regalia gave a salute to the President as he passed. The President also reviewed the Indian Naval Air Arm in a display of spectacular fly-past by several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

President Kovind was also accorded the ‘Guard of Honour' upon his arrival at the Naval dockyard. This is the twelfth Fleet Review and has a special significance that it is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India`s Independence being celebrated as `Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav` across the Nation.

Live TV