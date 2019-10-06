close

Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings on Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri.

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings on Durga Ashtami

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their greetings on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

The President extended the Durga Ashtami greetings to the countrymen in Hindi, English and Bengali

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. May Goddess Durga shower her blessings on us and enrich our lives with joy and prosperity," the President tweeted.

 

 

Wishing the people, the Prime Minister prayed for their happiness and prosperity. 

"Best wishes to Mahashtami Puja of Navratri. May Mahagauri, the Goddess of Durgashtami bring happiness, good luck and prosperity in everyone`s life," PM Modi tweeted. 

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri.

