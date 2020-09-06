हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Education Policy

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi to address Governors’ Conference on NEP-2020 on September 7

The Governors’ Conference will also be attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi to address Governors’ Conference on NEP-2020 on September 7
File Photos (Twitter/@IkerCasillas) (Twitter@realmadriden)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy on September 7, 2020, informed the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday (September 6, 2020). 

The Conference titled “Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education” is being organized by the Union Ministry of Education and will begin at 10:30 AM IST through a video conference.

The NEP-2020 is the first education policy of the 21st century which was announced after 34 years of the previous National Policy on Education 1986. It is directed towards major reforms in both school and higher education level.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

Also read | National Education Policy 2020 is a revolutionary reform for 21st century, says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

The comprehensive transformation aimed the NEP will bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India.

Various webinars, virtual conferences, and conclaves on various aspects of National Education Policy 2020 are being organised across the country.

The Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission earlier organized a “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020” which was also addressed by PM Modi.

The Governors’ Conference on September 7 will also be attended by Education Ministers of all States, Vice-Chancellors of State Universities and other senior officials.

Tags:
National Education Policynational education policy 2020NEPNEP 2020Ram Nath KovindNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan donates deceased mother's eyes at Delhi's AIIMS
  • 41,13,811Confirmed
  • 70,626Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT17M57S

Atal Tunnel Special: India is now ready in every season against China