President Ram Nath Kovind to begin two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur today

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will begin his two-day visit to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Wednesday (November 24).

According to the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, the President will address the birth centenary celebrations of Chaudhary Harmohan Singh Yadav on November 24.

On November 25, Kovind will attend the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technical University, the Rashtrapati Bhavan added.

President has visited poll-bound UP several times this year. In September, Kovind had laid the foundation stone for the Uttar Pradesh National Law University at Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar on November 25. The development of the airport is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi to boost connectivity and create a future-ready aviation sector, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday. With this airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh will become the only state in India to have five international airports.

Uttar Pradesh will witness high-profile elections early next year and the BJP has decided not to leave any stone unturned to secure a second victory in the state.

(With agency inputs)

