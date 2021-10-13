हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind to interact with Army troops in Udhampur on Oct 14

"On October 14, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan puja at the Sindhu Ghat in Leh. He will also interact with the troops at Udhampur in the evening," a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind to interact with Army troops in Udhampur on Oct 14
File Photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on October 14 and 15 and celebrate Dussehra with troops in Drass.

On October 14, 2021, the President will perform Sindhu Darshan Puja at Sindhu Ghat, Leh. He will also interact with troops at Udhampur in the evening.

ALSO READ | President appoints 14 new judges to Telangana, Orissa and Kerala high courts

The next day, the President will pay tributes at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and interact with officers and Jawans. Dussehra will be celebrated in the country on October 15. 

