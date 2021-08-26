President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Ayodhya on his 4-day UP visit, to perform ‘puja’ there

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind is set to begin his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (August 26, 2021) at noon. The President is scheduled to attend various functions and ceremonies on his four-day visit to the state.

President Kovind is slated to launch various projects of the department of culture and tourism under the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

According to official sources, the president will also visit Ayodhya on the last day of his visit and will become the first President to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla. He will also pray at the under-construction Ram temple site.

The President will first attend the ninth convocation ceremony of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on Thursday evening. This is followed by participation in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School in Lucknow on Friday, where he will unveil a six-foot-tall bronze statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Sampurnanand.

President Kovind will also inaugurate an auditorium named after Dr Sampurnanand. He will also attend the 26th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Lucknow on Friday.

The next day President Kovind will visit Gorakhpur on Saturday (August 28, 2021) where he is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH Vishwavidyalaya and inaugurate the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya.

On the last day of his visit, the president will travel to Ayodhya on a presidential train. The President will also launch various projects in the town, including the renovation and construction of the Tulsi Smarak Bhavan, the development of the Nagar Bus Stand and Ayodhya Dham.

President Kovind's visit to Uttar Pradesh will reportedly be his second one in the past two months. Earlier in June, he had visited his village Paraunkh in Kanpur. He had taken a train from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station to reach his village.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV