Kolkata: The Presidential election is just days away and while the NDA's candidate is Draupadi Murmu, the Opposition's pick is Yashwant Sinha. Murmu is a tribal leader-turned Governor while Sinha is a veteran politician and a TMC leader. After the announcement of the two names, several parties pledged their support to the two candidates. But it seems that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being attacked by the state BJP because of her "choice".

According to a Twitter post by news agency ANI, posters calling Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal community" are being put up by BJP in the state. The poster also shows NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. While Zee News couldn't independently verify the posters, the post has attracted a lot of comments while some netizens wondered why posters in Hindi have been put up in Bengal. Check the posters shared by ANI below:

West Bengal | Posters calling CM Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal community" being put up by BJP in the state. The poster also shows NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi.



TMC has supported Yashwant Sinha, Opposition's candidate for the Presidential poll. pic.twitter.com/2GW9791F2h — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Meanwhile, there have been speculations surrounding Banerjee's support in upcoming Presidential polls. BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya had asked if the CM will dump Yashwant Sinha by tweeting, " "After her failed attempts to take over land of Tribals in Deucha Pachami and insistence that Janajatiya women wear gloves so that she could hold their hand and pose for a picture, Mamata Banerjee realises that her anti-tribal, anti-woman position is untenable. Will she dump YS? (sic)"

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the opposition could have considered Murmu's name if the BJP had discussed it with them before announcing it." BJP didn't discuss with us before announcing their candidate for Presidential elections. They should've taken our suggestions...then we could've considered," she added.

