NewsIndia
PRESIDENTIAL POLLS 2022

Presidential Polls 2022: Mamata Banerjee is 'anti-tribal community because...': BJP posters claim THIS, says ANI

According to a Twitter post by news agency ANI, posters calling Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal community" are being put up by BJP in the state of Bengal. The poster also shows NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
  • Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the opposition could have considered Murmu's name if the BJP had discussed it with them before announcing it
  • BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya had earlier asked if the CM will dump Yashwant Sinha
  • In a latest development, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has said it will support Yashwant Sinha

Trending Photos

Presidential Polls 2022: Mamata Banerjee is 'anti-tribal community because...': BJP posters claim THIS, says ANI

Kolkata: The Presidential election is just days away and while the NDA's candidate is Draupadi Murmu, the Opposition's pick is Yashwant Sinha. Murmu is a tribal leader-turned Governor while Sinha is a veteran politician and a TMC leader. After the announcement of the two names, several parties pledged their support to the two candidates. But it seems that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being attacked by the state BJP because of her "choice".

According to a Twitter post by news agency ANI, posters calling Mamata Banerjee "anti-tribal community" are being put up by BJP in the state. The poster also shows NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. While Zee News couldn't independently verify the posters, the post has attracted a lot of comments while some netizens wondered why posters in Hindi have been put up in Bengal. Check the posters shared by ANI below:

 

Meanwhile, there have been speculations surrounding Banerjee's support in upcoming Presidential polls. BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya had asked if the CM will dump Yashwant Sinha by tweeting, " "After her failed attempts to take over land of Tribals in Deucha Pachami and insistence that Janajatiya women wear gloves so that she could hold their hand and pose for a picture, Mamata Banerjee realises that her anti-tribal, anti-woman position is untenable. Will she dump YS? (sic)"

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the opposition could have considered Murmu's name if the BJP had discussed it with them before announcing it." BJP didn't discuss with us before announcing their candidate for Presidential elections. They should've taken our suggestions...then we could've considered," she added.

Also read: Kejriwal's AAP to support Yashwant Sinha; MP says, 'Respect Draupadi Murmu BUT...'

 

presidential polls 2022Presidential Election 2022Mamata Banerjee President voteDraupadi MurmuYashwant Sinha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022