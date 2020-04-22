Prevent violence, ensure security to healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers fighting coronavirus COVID-19: MHA to states

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday again directed all states and union territories to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers fighting the coronavirus COVID-19 to prevent violence against them. Strict action must be taken against those who obstruct the performance of last rites of medical professionals or frontline healthcare workers succumbing to COVID-19 while discharging their services, it added.

The MHA had issued advisories to all states and UTs on March 24, April 4 and April 11 requesting them to ensure adequate protection to healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers by augmenting their safety and security cover.

In spite of the said communications, some incidents of violence have been reported from different parts of the country against healthcare professionals/frontline workers. It is evident that at this time, any single incident of violence against healthcare professionals is likely to create a sense of insecurity amongst the entire healthcare community.

The Supreme Court, in its direction on April 8 has observed that the Centre, respective states and UTs and respective police authorities should provide necessary police security to doctors and medical staff in hospitals and places where patients who have been diagnosed COVID-19 or patients suspected of COVID-19 or those quarantined are housed.

Further, the apex court directed to provide necessary police security to doctors and other medical staff who visit places to conduct screening of people to find out symptoms of the disease.

In line with the Supreme Court directions and provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, MHA has urged upon all states and UTs and district authorities to invoke the provisions of the Act, or any other law in force, to take strict penal action against the offenders, who obstruct Government health officials, or other health professionals and/ or related persons, who are authorized under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in the discharge of their lawful services.

MHA has further requested the state and UTs to appoint Nodal Officers at State/UT level and at District level, who would be available 24x7 to redress any safety issue on the functioning of medical professionals. They should also take immediate and strict action in case any incident of violence takes place, it was requested.

In addition to this, States/UTs have been requested to widely publicize details of preventive measures taken and appointment of Nodal Officers, amongst the medical fraternity, including the local chapters of the IMA, as well as to the public at large, to ensure compliance at ground level.