Narendra Modi

Preventing COVID-19 from reaching villages remains a big challenge: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that like last year, preventing the COVID-19 infection from reaching the villages remains a big challenge for the government.

The Prime Minister made these comments while launching the distribution of e-property cards under the SWAMITVA scheme on the occasion of the Panchayati Raj Diwas through video conference.

Addressing the chief ministers of various states, ministers and officials of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, PM Modi said, "When we met for Panchayati Raj Diwas a year back, the entire country was fighting against coronavirus. At that time I had urged all of you to carry out your duty in stopping coronavirus from reaching villages."

 

 

"You not only stopped COVID from reaching villages but also played an important role in creating awareness in villages. This year too we have the challenge of stopping this virus from reaching villages," the PM said.

“We have to ensure that guidelines issued from time to time are followed in villages. We have the security cover of vaccines this time. So, we have to ensure that everyone in villages gets both the doses of vaccine," he added.

PM Modi further said that the government is endeavouring to make villages self-reliant. As many as 4.09 lakh property owners were given their e-property cards on this occasion, which also marked the rolling out of the SVAMITVA scheme for implementation across the country.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the event. 

