Zee Helpline: If you are looking for oxygen, hospital beds or COVID-19 medications, try these authentic numbers

New Delhi: The recent spurt in COVID-19 cases across India has resulted in the unavailability of beds and lack of oxygen supply in several hospitals. The country is witnessing a surge in demands as it continues to report over one lakh coronavirus cases every day.

India, going through the second wave of the pandemic, recorded 3,46,786 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday (April 24, 2021) setting a new world record for the third consecutive day. It had surpassed the US record of 2,97,430 single-day COVID-19 infections anywhere in the world on Thursday.

The country now has over 1.66 crore cases, including 1,89,544 deaths.

If you're looking for oxygen, hospital beds or COVID-19 medications, try these authentic numbers:

1. Andaman & Nicobar Islands helpline number and website - 03192-232102 https://dhs.andaman.gov.in/NewEvents/249.jpeg

2 Andhra Pradesh helpline number and website - 0866-2410978 http://hmfw.ap.gov.in/COVID-19%20IEC/COVID19%20Hospitals.pdf

3 Arunachal Pradesh helpline number and website - 9436055743 http://nrhmarunachal.gov.in/covid_19_IEC.html

4 Assam helpline number and website - 6913347770 https://nhm.assam.gov.in/portletinnerpage/dedicated-covid-hospitals

5 Bihar helpline number and website - 104 http://statehealthsocietybihar.org/

6 Chandigarh helpline number and website - 9779558282 http://chdcovid19.in/

7 Chhattisgarh helpline number and website - 104 http://cghealth.nic.in/cghealth17/

8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu helpline number and website - 104 http://dnh.nic.in/Docs/COVID19/COVID19Health_Fac08052020.pdf

9 Delhi helpline number and website - 011-22307145 https://coronabeds.jantasamvad.org/

10 Goa helpline number and website - 104 https://nhm.goa.gov.in/corona-virus-importantlinks-iec/

11 Gujarat helpline number and website - 104 https://nrhm.gujarat.gov.in/cir-noti-covid19.htm

12 Haryana helpline number and website - 8558893911 http://nhmharyana.gov.in/page.aspx?id=208

13 Himachal Pradesh helpline number and website - 104 http://www.nrhmhp.gov.in/content/covidhealth-facilities

14 Jammu and Kashmir helpline number and website - 01912520982, 0194-2440283 https://www.jknhm.com/covidfacilities.php

15 Jharkhand helpline number and website - 104 http://jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in

16 Karnataka helpline number and website - 104 https://karunadu.karnataka.gov.in/hfw/nhm/pages/home.aspx

17 Kerala helpline number and website - 0471-2552056 http://arogyakeralam.gov.in/2020/03/25/guidelines/

18 Ladakh helpline number and website - 01982256462 https://leh.nic.in/notice/covid19-hospital/

19 Lakshadweep helpline number and website - 104 https://cdn.s3waas.gov.in/s358238e9ae2dd305d79c2ebc8c1883422/uploads/202...

20 Madhya Pradesh helpline number and website - 104 http://sarthak.nhmmp.gov.in/covid/facility-bed-occupancy-dashboard/

21 Maharashtra helpline number and website - 020-26127394 https://arogya.maharashtra.gov.in/1177/Dedicated-COVID-Facilities-Status

22 Manipur helpline number and website - 3852411668 http://nrhmmanipur.org/?page_id=2602

23 Meghalaya helpline number and website - 108 http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/images/materials/hospitals.pdf

24 Mizoram helpline number and website - 102 http://nhmmizoram.org/page?id=202

25 Nagaland helpline number and website - 7005539653 http://nhmnagaland.in/Notification_file_path/Dedicated%20COVID%20Hospita...

26 Odisha helpline number and website - 9439994859 https://statedashboard.odisha.gov.in/

27 Puducherry helpline number and website - 104 https://health.py.gov.in

28 Punjab helpline number and website - 104 http://pbhealth.gov.in/

29 Rajasthan helpline number and website - 0141-2225624 http://rajswasthya.nic.in/PDF/COvid%20Facility%20Rajasthan.pdf

30 Sikkim helpline number and website - 104 https://www.covid19sikkim.org/

31 Tamil Nadu helpline number and website - 044-29510500 https://stopcorona.tn.gov.in/%e0%ae%ae%e0%af%81%e0%ae%95%e0%af%8d%e0%ae%...

32 Telangana helpline number and website - 104 https://www.chfw.telangana.gov.in/covid_hospitals.html

33 Tripura helpline number and website - 0381-2315879 http://tripuranrhm.gov.in/home/0905202001.pdf

34 Uttar Pradesh helpline number and website - 18001805145 https://updgmhcovid19.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bfc8...

35 Uttarakhand helpline number and website - 104 https://health.uk.gov.in/pages/view/102-dedicated-covid-facilities-in-state

36 West Bengal helpline number and website - 1800313444222, 03323412600, https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/uploaded_files/corona/Notification___Revised...

Central Helpline Number for coronavirus: - +91-11-23978046, Toll Free - 1075.