Prez Kovind, PM Modi, Supreme Court pay homage to former AG Soli Sorabjee

New Delhi: Former Attorney General (AG) Soli J Sorabjee passed away on Friday (April 30) at the age of 91, due to COVID-19. Soli and his wife had tested COVID-19 positive, some days back. His wife is in the process of recovering from the disease.

One of the topmost lawyers in the country, Soli J Sorabjee was born on March 9, 1930, to a Parsi family and was a champion of freedom of speech and expression. On his his demise, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Supreme Court, and other people from different walks of life expressed their grief.

President Ram Nath Kovind

Condoling his death, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "In the passing of Soli Sorabji, we lost an icon of India's legal system. He was among a select few who deeply influenced the evolution of the constitutional law & justice system. Awarded with Padma Vibhushan, he was among the most eminent jurists. Condolences to his family & associates."

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi also expressed shock over his death. "Shri Soli Sorabjee was an outstanding lawyer and intellectual. Through the law, he was at the forefront of helping the poor and downtrodden. He will be remembered for his noteworthy tenures as India’s Attorney General. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers," the PM said.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday paid homage to former attorney general and noted jurist Soli Sorabjee, who passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna, just before the start of the day's court proceedings via video conference, said, "It a very sad news that human rights fighter Soli has passed away this morning. We pray for the gentle soul."

Sharad Pawar expresses grief

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Friday expressed grief over the death of former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee. Paying tributes to the legal luminary (91), Pawar said his long career was an example of commitment to the spirit of the Constitution.

Saddened to hear about the demise of former Attorney General, Padma Vibhushan Shri Soli Sorabjee. His long career as a Senior Advocate is an example of commitment to the sovereignty and spirit of the Constitution of India. "My heartfelt condolences to his family members, he tweeted.