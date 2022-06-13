New Delhi: The debate over Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is back. In June, a CBI inquiry was ordered into the 2014 Primary TET corruption case. In its last order, the Calcutta High Court had declared the recruitment list published in 2017 and the recruitment process that was conducted illegal. The High Court had also ordered the dismissal of 269 people from their jobs. In addition, the HC ordered a ban on the entry of 269 teachers to the school and suspended their salaries.

The Calcutta High Court also directed the CBI to register a case by 5:30 pm on June 13, stated by a bench Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. The secretary and president of the primary education board have also been directed to appear before the CBI today (June 13).

'Why were 269 people given an extra 1 mark?'

A section of job seekers have filed cases alleging corruption in recruitment raising the question why 269 people were specifically given an extra mark in the examination. The board had responded saying that there was something wrong with a question in that year's (2017) TET exam. But the Calcuttar High Court asked why the rest of the candidates did not receive that extra mark. The judge also remarked that the litigants were able to prove the allegations of corruption in the Primary TET which has resulted into a CBI inquiry.

