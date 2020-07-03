Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CDS General Bipin Rawat reach Leh amid LAC tensions with China

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh, the capital of Ladakh, with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Friday (July 3, 2020).

PM Modi arrived in Leh at 8.15 am after which he met Army officers at Nimo. He is scheduled to visit the Army hospital later in the day.

The Prime Minister, CDS Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane were briefed by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh on the current situation at the LAC at Nimo which is almost 35 kilometres from Leh. The place is situated at the confluence of Zhaskar and Indus rivers.

The Line of Actual Control between India and China in Ladakh has been witnessing a prolonged face-off between the armies of the two countries and PM Modi and General Rawat's visit assumes great significance.

Tensions escalated at the India-China border after reports of a violent face-off at Galwan valley on June 15 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the skirmish while more than 40 Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.