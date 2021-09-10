हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting to review India's COVID-19 situation

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting to review India's COVID-19 situation
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 10) chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 related situation and the vaccination drive in the country, government sources said. The meeting comes a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it is not over yet.

 

 

Rajesh Bhushan had said 35 districts are still reporting a weekly COVID positivity rate of over 10% while it is between five to 10% in 30 districts.
More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 18% have got both the shots, the Union government had said on Thursday as the total number of jabs administered in the country crossed 72 crore.

Meanwhile on September 10, India  recorded 34,973 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,31,74,954. The death toll climbed to 4,42,009 with 260 people succumbing to COVID-19, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

A reduction of 2,968 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active caseload at 3,90,646 accounts for 1.18% of the total tally. As many as 37,681 recoveries have been recorded in the last 24 hours takign the total recoveries to 3,23,42,299 and the recovery rate is currently at 97.49%.

Kerala and Maharashtra are continuing to report maximum number of infections daily. On Thursday (September 9), Kerala reported 26,200 new infections and 125 deaths. The state's test positivity rate has now climbed to 16.69% after the state tested 1,56,957 samples within a span of 24 hours.

