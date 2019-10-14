close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi offers help to typhoon-hit Japan, condoles losses

PM Modi said, "India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately.''

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Japan early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by Typhoon Hagibis that has claimed over 30 lives so far and said Indian navy personnel who are on a scheduled visit to Japan would be happy to assist.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also said that the "preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend" Prime Minster Shinzo Abe would be able to address the aftermath of the Typhoon effectively and quickly.

"I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity.''

"India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately.''

"I am sure that the preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend @AbeShinzo would be able to address the aftermath effectively and quickly. Japan's preparedness against natural disasters is well appreciated," he tweeted.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.

 

 

 

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiJapanTyphoonJapan typhoon
Next
Story

Five detained for thrashing man, chopping off his hair in Uttar Pradesh

Must Watch

PT43M15S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Congress-NCP is against abrogation of Article 370 in J&K?