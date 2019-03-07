Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 5th volume of Dictionary of Martyrs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released the fifth volume of the "Dictionary of Martyrs - India`s Freedom Struggle" compiled by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

The project for compiling the series was commissioned to the ICHR by the Ministry of Culture to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the War of Independence of 1857.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said: "The effort of the government is to nurture and recall the brave deeds of the heroes of our freedom struggle. This will have a positive influence on the future generations and inspire them to think of `India First`."

After releasing the book at his residence here, Modi said the five-volume dictionary contained an account of the martyrs from India`s First War of Independence in 1857 till the year 1947.

The Prime Minister said that a nation which does not honour and remember those who are an important part of its history often does not have a secure future.

"This effort is not just a way to cherish the past, but also a way to secure the future," Modi said, adding that the youth should be made aware of this effort.

The Prime Minister said the dictionary includes the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the non-cooperation movement and the Quit India movement. Soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj who attained martyrdom have also been included in the dictionary.

Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma was present on the occasion.