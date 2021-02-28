हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Mann Ki Baat today at 11 am

After the address in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the people of India to join his next radio programme. Asking them to record inspiring stories, he set up a toll free number for people to call and record in English and Hindi.

Picture credit: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (February 28) at 11 AM. This will be 2021`s second address through the radio programme.

After the address in January, the Prime Minister had invited the people of India to join his next radio programme. Asking them to record inspiring stories, he set up a toll free number for people to call and record.

"Tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 28).

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture, and tourism.

"Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

Prime Minister Modi had also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.

In the last Mann Ki Baat in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day this year.

‘Mann ki Baat’ is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
