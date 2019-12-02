Priyanka Chopra zindabaad: Congress leader trolled for mistaking Bollywood actress for party leader

NEW DELHI: In a massive blunder that caused major embarrassment for the Congress party, one of its leaders mistakenly hailed Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra instead of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at a public rally.

A video showing of party leader Surender Kumar wherein he can be seen mixing up the two names has gone viral on social media, inspiring a flood of memes and trolling.

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of "Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!" (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress' Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Priyanka Chopra became a trend for all wrong reasons on Sunday as thousands of tweets poured in after the video surfaced online.

In the video, Kumar can be heard raising slogans of ‘Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!’ Immediately, after realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and said, “Priyanka Gandhi Zindabad.”

Interestingly, Congress' Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra, who was also present on the stage with Kumar, can be been in the video taken aback by Kumar's erroneous sloganeering and turning to look at him in surprise.

The Congress was trolled on Twitter soon after the video was shared.

"That guy looked pleasantly shocked to hear the prospects of Priyanka Chopra joining the party, said a Twitter user while another one said, "Never knew that @priyankachopra was a member of @INCIndia. Shocked!"

Nick Jonas to the guy with the mic - pic.twitter.com/RS7jLLyTo5 — The Zucker Doctor (@DoctorLFC) December 1, 2019

The look on Subhash Chopra's face - Priceless — Soumyo De (@wulfmansam) December 1, 2019

Surender Kumar is a three-time MLA from Delhi's Bawana constituency from Congress.