Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Amit Shah over women safety in Uttar Pradesh

"The Home Minister of the country gives the jumla (rhetoric) of "stepping out laden with jewellery", but only the women of UP knows what kind of things they have to deal with every day," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Amit Shah over women safety in Uttar Pradesh
Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) Uttar Pradesh Incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (November 13) targeted Union Home Minister over the increasing snatching incidents in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary, "The Home Minister of the country gives the jumla (rhetoric) of "stepping out laden with jewellery", but only the women of UP knows what kind of things they have to deal with every day. That`s why `I am girl, I can fight` is necessary, to increase the participation of women in politics and in making security-related policies."

She also cited a news report which reported the recent crime incidents in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Last month in Lucknow, Shah had praised the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and said that today even a 16-year-old girl can roam around wearing jewellery at 12 in the night, and not have to fear for their safety.

The next elections are scheduled to be held early next year to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. BJP in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent.

This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state`s 80 parliamentary constituencies.

