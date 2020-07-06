हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi targets Uttar Pradesh over rise in crimes in state

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (July 6) targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi targets Uttar Pradesh over rise in crimes in state

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (July 6) targeted the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state.

Instead of fixing accountability for the rise in crimes, the state government is propagating the false idea that UP is "crime-free", she claimed.

Gandhi said Uttar Pradesh accounted for one-third of all crimes against Dalits, and there had been a 21 per cent rise in crimes against women in the state from 2016 to 2018.

"UP accounts for one-third of all the crimes against Dalits. Crimes against women in UP rose by 21 per cent from 2016 to 2018," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Citing graphs to compare the rise in crimes against women and Dalits in Uttar Pradesh to that of other states, Gandhi said, "These figures point towards the rising crimes and the tightening grip of crime in UP. Surprisingly, instead of fixing accountability, the UP government keeps falsely propagating that UP is 'crime-free'.

Tags:
Priyanka GandhiUttar PradeshKanpur EncounterKanpurUP Police
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee launches West Bengal's 'Self Scan' app, says it reflects patriotism
  • 6,97,413Confirmed
  • 19,693Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,12,99,667Confirmed
  • 5,31,659Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M22S

Kanpur Encounter: Reward on gangster Vikas Dubey raised to Rs 2.5 lakh