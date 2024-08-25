Proof Of Aliens? Ex-Pentagon Spy Alleges US Govt Holds 'Bodies’, ‘Vehicles Of Unknown Origin’: WATCH

Time and again people have claimed the existence of extraterrestrial life, sightings of aliens and UFO’s (Unidentified Flying Object) have made headlines, controversy has been stirred again by a former Pentagon spy who asserted that aliens have not only visited Earth but that the US government has been aware of their presence for decades.

He further alleged that authorities are in possession of vehicles of "unknown origin," which he insists are not of US or any other nation's make.

In an interview snippet shared by DailyMail on their social media platform, UFO investigator Luis Elizondo confirmed that a vehicle of "unknown origin" was recovered from the 1947 Roswell crash. The video, which has gained over 60,000 views and more than 1,745 likes, has triggered varied reactions on Instagram.

“An ex-spy says US Government ‘aware’ of ALIENS for decades. UFO investigator Luis Elizondo told reporters he can confirm a vehicle of ‘unknown origin’ was recovered from the Roswell crash in 1947,” DailyMail’s caption read.

While some users expressed skepticism about the speaker's claim, others voiced concern over the possibility that it might be true.

One user remarked, "Duh... it's really egotistical to think we are the most intelligent beings in the ENTIRE UNIVERSE!!! No s%it that there are extraterrestrials out there."

Another expressed skepticism but noted a shift in perspective, stating, "I never did believe in this, but looking at things in life, why do so many people go missing? Like so many a day? I assume there is more to the story?"

Meanwhile, a third user sarcastically commented, “195 countries in the world but aliens always seem to crash in America.”