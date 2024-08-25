Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782607https://zeenews.india.com/india/proof-of-aliens-ex-pentagon-spy-alleges-us-govt-holds-bodies-vehicles-of-unknown-origin-we-are-not-alone-2782607.html
NewsIndia
ALIEN LIFE

Proof Of Aliens? Ex-Pentagon Spy Alleges US Govt Holds 'Bodies’, ‘Vehicles Of Unknown Origin’: WATCH

Former Pentagon spy claims that the US government possesses alien bodies and vehicles of unknown origin, suggesting that extraterrestrial life is real.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 25, 2024, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Proof Of Aliens? Ex-Pentagon Spy Alleges US Govt Holds 'Bodies’, ‘Vehicles Of Unknown Origin’: WATCH (Representative image: Freepik)

Time and again people have claimed the existence of extraterrestrial life, sightings of aliens and UFO’s (Unidentified Flying Object) have made headlines, controversy has been stirred again by a former Pentagon spy who asserted that aliens have not only visited Earth but that the US government has been aware of their presence for decades. 

He further alleged that authorities are in possession of vehicles of "unknown origin," which he insists are not of US or any other nation's make. 

In an interview snippet shared by DailyMail on their social media platform, UFO investigator Luis Elizondo confirmed that a vehicle of "unknown origin" was recovered from the 1947 Roswell crash. The video, which has gained over 60,000 views and more than 1,745 likes, has triggered varied reactions on Instagram. 

“An ex-spy says US Government ‘aware’ of ALIENS for decades. UFO investigator Luis Elizondo told reporters he can confirm a vehicle of ‘unknown origin’ was recovered from the Roswell crash in 1947,” DailyMail’s caption read.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail)

While some users expressed skepticism about the speaker's claim, others voiced concern over the possibility that it might be true.  

One user remarked, "Duh... it's really egotistical to think we are the most intelligent beings in the ENTIRE UNIVERSE!!! No s%it that there are extraterrestrials out there."  

Another expressed skepticism but noted a shift in perspective, stating, "I never did believe in this, but looking at things in life, why do so many people go missing? Like so many a day? I assume there is more to the story?"  

Meanwhile, a third user sarcastically commented, “195 countries in the world but aliens always seem to crash in America.”

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh