New Delhi: Reacting to terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent's (AQIS) threat to carry out suicide attacks in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday (June 9) lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the saffron party will be responsible if anything untoward happens. "Everything was fine in the country but the spokesperson of BJP wants a clash between two religions. If anything happens in the country then BJP is responsible for it. We will do our work but when will they take cognizance of those who are behind all this?” ANI quoted the Shiv Sena leader as saying.

Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) threatened suicide attacks in the aforementioned places to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet" amid the ongoing row caused by the remarks of the BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad. "The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments," a threat letter by the AQIS said.

Following the threat, Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are on alert, with special vigilance at specific locations like airports, metro, railway stations and market areas, ANI reported.

What’s the controversy about

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate had made objectionable comments on the Prophet. While Delhi BJP leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter against the Prophet. Amid huge outcry from the Gulf countries, BJP on June 5 suspended both the leaders for their controversial statements. Before the suspension of its leaders, the BJP also issued a statement today saying it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities.

Many countries including Qatar, and Kuwait had expressed their disapproval of the whole episode with some demanding a “public apology” and immediate denouncement of the remarks from the Indian government.

