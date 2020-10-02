Political storm over Hathras gang-rape intensifies; AAP leaders to protest at India Gate, Section 144 imposed

NEW DELHI: In view of growing protests over Hathras gang-rape, the Delhi Police on Friday (October 2) cautioned against any gathering around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC. Police also said that a gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at the Jantar Mantar, but with a prior permission of the competent authority.

On September 28, around 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress had gathered at India Gate and set a tractor on fire, while protesting against the new farm laws. The Delhi Police arrested several people in connection with the incident.

The order comes amid Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announcement that some party leaders and members of Delhi Legislative Assembly would gather at India Gate on Friday evening to protest against Hathras gangrape-murder case. The party's official Twitter handle said, "Let's stand in solidarity against the barbaric Hathras incident. Today at 5 PM. Location - India Gate."

Several civil society groups, individuals, students unions have also called for protest at the India Gate on Friday to demand justice for the Hathras victim.

Earlier on October 1, AAP had staged a protest in Mumbai over the Hathras gang-rape and murder incident and demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The Delhi-based party criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the midnight cremation of the victim.

"The body of the woman was cremated in the dark. The family was not allowed to conduct final rites in a bid to wipe out evidence the chief minister has to resign immediately and the matter has to be probed by a Supreme Court judge, AAPs national spokesperson Preeti Sharma Menon told PTI.

Amid the nationwide outrage over the brutal incident, a senior Uttar Pradesh police officer on Thursday said that the forensic report has revealed that the 19-year-old Hathras woman, who succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital, was not raped.

On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway in Noida while they were on the way to meet the Hathras incident victim's family, who had died while receiving treatment in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday.

Gandhis were later released. Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim`s family.

A day after the incident, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that Gandhi's collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is a 'gangrape' of country's democracy.

"Rahul Gandhi is a national political leader. We may have differences with Congress but nobody can support Police's behaviour with him...His collar was caught and he was pushed to the ground, in a way it is gangrape of the country's democracy," said Raut.

"We should not forget that Rahul Gandi is Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son. Both of them have sacrificed for the country. The country will never forgive this behaviour done to Rahul Gandhi. The way in which action is being taken against Rahul Gandhi and others who raise voice is against the democracy of the country," he added.