'Proud of him': Narayana Murthy's first comments on elevation of his son-in-law Rishi Sunak as UK PM

New Delhi: Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy on Tuesday (October 25, 2022) reacted to his son-in-law Rishi Sunak becoming Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister and said that he is "proud of him". The Indian billionaire also said that he is confident that Rishi, who is married to his daughter Akshata Murthy, will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.

"Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and we wish him success," Murthy told the news agency PTI.

"We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," he added.

Rishi Sunak on Monday became UK's first Indian-origin PM after he won the race to lead the Conservative Party. One of the wealthiest politicians in Westminster, the 42-year-old has also become the country's youngest leader in modern times - and its third in less than two months.

Sunak takes over from Liz Truss, who stepped down as the PM of the United Kingdom on October 20.

New UK PM Rishi Sunak's connection with India

Rishi Sunak is the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha. His family migrated to Britain from East Africa in the 1960s.

Born in southern England, Rishi Sunak rose through some of the world's top educational institutions - Oxford University and Stanford University, where he met his wife Akshata.

During the last campaign, Sunak had also spoken extensively of his migrant roots and referenced making history by lighting Diwali diyas at 11 Downing Street as the first Indian-origin Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He is a regular at the temple where he was born in Southampton and his daughters, Anoushka and Krishna, are also rooted in the Indian culture.

I’ve placed our rangoli outside No.11, the mithai are set to be delivered and the family Zoom is booked in.



I know things will feel a bit different, and it’s hard not to be able to see family, but we will get through this together.



Happy Diwali everyone! pic.twitter.com/4lDI8bH1HJ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 14, 2020

Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/WL3FQVk0oU — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 18, 2022

Sunak's political career began with winning a safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015 and from junior roles in the Treasury he was suddenly catapulted to the post of Chancellor of Exchequer when his former boss, Sajid Javid, resigned in February 2020.

Meanwhile, news that a Hindu son of Indian immigrants will be the UK's new PM has raised cheers across Indian streets, packed with Diwali-celebrating crowds.

We now need stability and unity: Rishi Sunak after becoming new UK PM

After being chosen, Rishi Sunak, a Hindu, told the country it faced a "profound economic challenge".

"We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said.

In a brief public statement, he added, "I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility; and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people."

