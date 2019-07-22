Prowess of scientists, determination of all Indians: PM Narendra Modi on Chandrayaan 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined fellow citizens to hail Monday's successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 mission which seeks to explore the far side of Moon. Lavishing praise on scientisist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he said Chandrayaan 2 shows the country is ready to 'scale new frontiers of science.'

ISRO successfully launched Chandrayaan 2 mission at 2.43 pm in what is being widely seen as an ambitious plan to go where no other country has gone before. Only three countries - the United States, Russia and China, have so far made soft landings on Moon's surface but on the North Pole. India is seeking to make a soft landing on the South Pole of the Lunar surface and this is expected to take 48 days. Saluting the enormous effort behind the mission, PM Modi wished ISRO scientists and fellow countrymen shortly after the launch. "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!" he tweeted. "The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today!"

While he highlighted the indigenous mission, PM Modi also said that Chandrayaan 2 will serve to inspire young Indians to further the country's space ambitions. "Efforts such as #Chandrayaan2 will further encourage our bright youngsters towards science, top quality research and innovation. Thanks to Chandrayaan, India’s Lunar Programme will get a substantial boost. Our existing knowledge of the Moon will be significantly enhanced."

Over 1000 scientists worked relentlessly over the past several years to make Chandrayaan 2 a reality as well as a success. It was an effiort which was also hailed by President Ram Nath Kovind. "The historic launch of #Chandrayaan2 from Sriharikota is a proud moment for all Indians. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers for furthering India's indigenous space programme. May @ISRO continue to master new technologies, and continue to conquer new frontiers," he tweeted.