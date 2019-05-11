PSEB 12th Result 2019 out: Punjab Board declares Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce stream results at pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2019: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced Class 12th examination results or Punjab Sikhya board 12th results on its official website pseb.ac.in. Candidates can also check third-party site indiaresults.com or examresults.in. Due to a heavy rush of traffic, candidates may not be able to view the results on the site immediately.

Steps to check PSEB Class 12th result 2019

Step 1: Visit site: pseb.ac.in, indiaresults.com and click on the download result link

Step 2: Enter your registration number, roll number

Step 3: PSEB Class 12th result will appear on the screen

Candidates are advised to download their scores and take a print out for further reference.

The PSEB conducted the Class 12th Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination for academic year 2018-19 from March 1 to 27.

The PSEB Class 12th Board exams, conducted by the Punjab Higher Secondary Education Council, every year is the last school leaving examination for students. Marks obtained in the exam will held students secure admission to graduate programs across the country. The PSEB Senior Secondary exams are conducted across several examination centres. The Punjab Sikhya board 12th results are expected in May this year.

More than 3 lakh students appeared for the Punjab HSSLC exam in 2019. The Punjab School Education Board has already declared Class 10 Matric examination results.