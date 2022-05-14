PSEB Term 1 Class 10 Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare PSEB Class 10 Term 1 result 2022 soon. While the exact date of declaration is yet not announced, reports suggest that the PSEB Class 10 Term 1 results will be declared in the last week of May. Students who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.

According to reports, the result for the Term 1 exam will be released in the last week of May while, Term 2 results are likely to be announced in June 2022. The results will be released on the official website of PSEB- pseb.ac.in.

How to check PSEB 10th Result 2022

Punjab Board releases the PSEB 10th Class result 2022 can be checked both online and via SMS. Given below are the steps that students should follow to access their Punjab Board Class 10th result 2022 in online mode and via SMS.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Steps to check results online