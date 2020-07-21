PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Arts, Science, Commerce results 2020 declared, check marks at pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Punjab Board class 12 results 2020 today at 11 (July 20). The Punjab Board class 12 results 2020 announced the result at the board’s official website - pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Board did not conduct any press conference to announce class 12 results due to the situations arising out of COVID-19 pandemic. The results are only available online.

The Punjab PSEB Class 12 result was been delayed due to technical issues. It was supposed to be declared at 4 pm on July 20.

The board earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation will be done on the basis of the exams conducted already. The students will get the marks on the basis of the performance on their best three subjects.

A total of 2.25 lakh students appeared in the examination which could not be completed due to coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, the Punjab Board has also changed the passing criteria; now, students have to secure at least 20 percent marks in practical and 33 percent in the theory section to get a pass certificate.

How Can You Check Punjab Board class 12 results 2020

The students who appeared for this examination should follow the steps given below to check their results:

1. Students should first visit the PSEB's official website pseb.ac.in

2. Students should click on the result link on the website's homepage

3. They should enter their required details

4. Ensure that details match the information provided on the PSEB 12th admit card

5. Students can now view their result and download a copy their result for future reference

Students need to enter registration number, roll number to get the result online. However, the original mark sheet will be disbursed by schools.

In 2019, 86.41% of students had passed PSEB 12th examination and the pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers.

Earlier, the Punjab School Education Board had decided to evaluate the PSEB 12th result on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.