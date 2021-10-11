Public figure and entrepreneur Prasad Nagarkar discusses the challenges and benefits that come with being an influencer

With the growth of social media, many new aspects have been unfolded including influencer marketing. Being an influencer can be quite fun as it has several benefits.

Prasad Nagarkar, a charming social media influencer and a leading businessman, has been a source of inspiration for millions. The name is very famous amongst the Punekars.

He has earned a lot of fame and goodwill by being an idol to numerous people. Nagarkar opens that being an influencer can change your life as you become a social celebrity.

If you have hefty numbers of followers then there are high chances for you to be some brand face. Moreover, the amount that influence gains can be quite huge and that too depends on their followers. Nagarkar himself has 700K plus followers on his Instagram.



Being a successful influencer, Nagarkar says, “ Nothing in the world comes easily, even rose has thorns and so does this arena. If you want pros get ready for cons too.”

“For an influencer, continuity is of matter,” he further added. Nagarkar believes that maintaining the continuity in the feed sometimes drives nuts. People always want something unique, there is no room for banality in this kingdom. And one cannot be creative all the time.

Adding to the drawbacks he also said, “Social networks are filled with influencers and if you don’t play the game nicely, you risk losing your most valuable asset, your followers.”

However, if you like your job you know how to make the best out of it. Nagarkar is also a fitness freak and a traveller. He was also awarded the International Youth Icon Award, 2020.

However.

With the growth of social media, many new aspects have been unfolded including influencer marketing. Being an influencer can be quite fun as it has several benefits.

Prasad Nagarkar, a charming social media influencer and a leading businessman, has been a source of inspiration for millions. The name is very famous amongst the Punekars.

He has earned a lot of fame and goodwill by being an idol to numerous people. Nagarkar opens that being an influencer can change your life as you become a social celebrity.

If you have hefty numbers of followers then there are high chances for you to be some brand face. Moreover, the amount that influence gains can be quite huge and that too depends on their followers. Nagarkar himself has 700K plus followers on his Instagram.



Being a successful influencer, Nagarkar says, “ Nothing in the world comes easily, even rose has thorns and so does this arena. If you want pros get ready for cons too.”

“For an influencer, continuity is of matter,” he further added. Nagarkar believes that maintaining the continuity in the feed sometimes drives nuts. People always want something unique, there is no room for banality in this kingdom. And one cannot be creative all the time.

Adding to the drawbacks he also said, “Social networks are filled with influencers and if you don’t play the game nicely, you risk losing your most valuable asset, your followers.”

However, if you like your job you know how to make the best out of it. Nagarkar is also a fitness freak and a traveller. He was also awarded the International Youth Icon Award, 2020.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)