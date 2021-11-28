हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puducherry rains

Puducherry declares two-day holiday for schools, colleges amid heavy rainfall

Education Minister A Namassivayam told the media that heavy rains have been pounding the regions and hence holiday was declared for two days from Monday (November 29) for the educational institutions.

Puducherry declares two-day holiday for schools, colleges amid heavy rainfall

Puducherry: The territorial government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on November 29 and 30 in view of the incessant rains.

Education Minister A Namassivayam told the media here that heavy rains have been pounding the regions and hence holiday was declared for two days from Monday (November 29) for the educational institutions.

Official sources told PTI that Puducherry recorded 6.6 cm rainfall between 8.30 am And 5.30 pm On Sunday (November 28) bringing the total quantum of rainfall to 14 cms during the last 48 hours.

Normal life was hit for the second successive day today in Puducherry. Reports of waterlogging in low-lying areas, residential colonies, farmlands, and main thoroughfares were received.

Extensive damage has been caused to roads in urban and semi-urban areas. Prices of vegetables shot up adding to the woes of the people in this former French colony. All the lakes and tanks reached their full capacity. 

Tags:
Puducherry rainsWeatherMonsoonPuducherrySchools
