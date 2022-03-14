Puducherry schools to reopen for LKG, UKG students from today

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 pandemic situation remains under control in Puducherry, the schools in the Union Territory are all set to reopen for LKG and UKG classes in all four regions of the territory from Monday (March 14, 2022).

Puducherry education department has now issued a circular to reopen the classes. The classes had remained shut since March 2020 after the outbreak of the pandemic and the children were learning in online mode ever since the pandemic began

According to the circular issued by the Director of School Education, Union Territory of Puducherry, P.T. Rudra Goud, the head of schools need to ensure that schools must strictly adhere to the Covid protocol and standard operating procedures issued earlier.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory have declined drastically. The union territory of Puducherry logged only one new coronavirus case in the last 24 hours and zero fatalities, a senior Health Department official said on Sunday.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,962, he said.

Additionally, four patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,63,780. The Health department Director said that the number of active cases fell to 17 and all the patients were in-home quarantine.

(With agency inputs)

