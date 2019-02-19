Pulwama attack: Pakistan relocates terror camps in PoK fearing attack from India

NEW DELHI: In view of tough posturing from India in the aftermath of a deadly attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Pakistan has shifted all terror camps active in the PoK to its army bases some 10-15 kilometres inside the other side of the Line of Control.

According to sources, Pakistani establishment is apprehending a surgical strike-like military action by the Indian Army to revenge the attack on the CRPF convoy which left at least 41 personnel dead and several critically injured on Thursday last week.

Sources told Zee News that terror camps in Neelam Valley, Khel, Athmukam, Leepa, Hazira, Nikki etc have been shifted from the PoK to Pakistan Army bases near the Line of Control.

It may be noted that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government has already given a free hand to the armed forces to neutralise terrorists operating in the Kashmir Valley and give a befitting response to any misadventure from Pakistan at their time and place of choosing.

The sources further claimed that regular Pakistani Army personnel have been deployed at various border outposts instead of members of Pakistan Rangers and Border Action Team.

Though there is tension on both sides of the border, there is no artillery movement or any other deployment along the frontiers, sources said citing intelligence agencies.

Intelligence sources claimed that Pakistani military establishment was anticipating action - perhaps in response to suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in J&K's Pulwama and that's why Pakistan did not vacate its winter posts along the frontiers this year.

Usually, at least 50 to 60 winter posts are vacated every year, however they remain occupied as of now, sources said.

Interestingly, the Indian Army on Monday killed three JeM terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the Pulwama terror attack, in a fierce 16-hour encounter in south Kashmir.

An Army major and four security forces personnel also lost their lives in the encounter.

A civilian died in the crossfire during the gun battle in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district, 12 km from the spot of the February 14 attack on CRPF personnel which claimed the lives of 40 jawans, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) Amit Kumar, a Brigadier, a Lt. Colonel, a Major and four other ranks of the Army unit which carried out the operation suffered injuries, they said.

Two of the slain terrorists were identified as Kamran and Abdul Rasheed alias Ghazi, the so-called divisional commanders of Jaish-e-Mohammed for Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora areas of South Kashmir. The third one was Hilal, a resident of Pinglena in Pulwama, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had been on the lookout for Ghazi and Kamran after a suicide bomber belonging to the terror group drove his explosives-laden vehicle and detonated himself near a bus carrying CRPF jawans in Lethpora in Pulwama last week.

The Jaish claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack that targeted a convoy of 78 vehicles on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. About 2,500 CRPF personnel were on their way to the valley, many returning to work after leave.

A police spokesman said that all the three terrorists were wanted by the law enforcement agencies for their involvement in a series of terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments, and civilian atrocities.

Earlier on Monday, a petition was also filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction from the central government to constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court Judge along with Army, intelligence and local administration to conduct an enquiry in the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks.

(With Agency inputs)