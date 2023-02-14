topStoriesenglish2573045
PULWAMA TERROR ATTACK ANNIVERSARY

Pulwama Attack Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Martyred CRPF Jawans, Says 'Will Never Forget Their Supreme Sacrifice'

New Delhi: On the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (February 14, 2023) paid tribute to martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and said that "we will never forget their supreme sacrifice".

Taking to his official Twitter account, Modi said, "Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India."

February 14, 2023, marks the fourth anniversary of the gruesome Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans made the supreme sacrifice. 

A convoy of CRPF personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir on February 4, 2019. 

The attack was carried out by a young man named Adil Ahmad Dar, a local resident of Pulwama who was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

Pulwama terror attack anniversaryPulwama terror attackPulwama attack anniversaryPM Narendra Modi

