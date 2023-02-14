Pulwama Terror Attack Anniversary: Timeline of how Terrorist Attacked CRPF Convoy and India's Response With Balakot Airstrike

India observes the fourth anniversary of the deadly Pulwama terror attack and remembers the sacrifice of the brave men. 14th February, 2019 marks the fourth anniversary of one of the most deadly terror attacks that killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Adil Ahmad Dar, a 22-year-old suicide bomber, drove a Maruti Eeco down one of the alleyways and onto the highway before ramming the IED-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy. Up to 40 troops died when the bus exploded, turning it into a twisted pile of metal. This was the biggest terror attack Kashmir valley had witnessed in the last three decades.

Here's the timeline of the Pulwama attack:

February 14, 2019

A 22-year-old suicide bomber targeted the a bus that left the 40 CRPF members martyred. The bus was part of a bigger convoy carrying 2500 paramilitary personnel and 78 vehicles going towards Srinagar from Jammu on NH44.

The suicide bomber was identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad's Adil Ahmed Dar, a local Kashmiri jihadist who hailed from Kakapora in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir.

The bomber was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. JeM published a short video claiming the credit for the deadly attack.

February 15

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press statement slammed Pakistan for aiding terrorism. It stated Pakistan has given Masood Azhar, the leader of the JeM, complete freedom to run and develop his terror infrastructure in areas under its control as well as to carry out strikes in India and other countries with impunity. Pakistan disputed India's claims that it was involved in the attack in Pulwama.

Reacting strongly to the terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a statement on the next day. PM Modi said that perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack act will be punished. He also warned the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists that they have made a big mistake and will have to pay a heavy price. Stating that a free hand has been given to the security forces to act, the PM dared Pakistan not to live in the illusion that it can destabilize India.

February 16

All Political Parties condemned the Pulwama Terror Attack and pledge support to the Government

After the Pulwama attack, India ended all trade relations with Pakistan. It also stripped the status of the most favoured nation Pakistan.

The Government of India had also demanded the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) put Pakistan on the blacklist.

February 17

The following compensation and benefits were provided to the Next of Kin (NoK) and families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) members slain in the attack in Pulwama. 35 lakhs as the central ex-gratia lump sum compensation, 5 lakhs as the ex-gratia from the duty state, 20 lakhs as the risk fund of the CRPF, 1.5 lakhs as the central welfare fund of the CRPF, and 30 lakhs as the paramilitary salary package (PMSP) cover from State Bank of India. In accordance with the laws of the State in question, they have also received Ex-gratia from their home states.

February 26

The Indian Air Force entered Pakistan's Balakot and destroyed terrorist camps through air strikes.

February 27

Pakistan responded to Indian airstrikes but the Indian Air Force was prepared. However, during the exercise, an Indian MiG-21 fighter jet came got hit and collapsed in Pakistan. Pak captured the MiG-21 pilot Abhinandan Vardhaman.

February 28

Owing to pressure from India, Saudi Arab, America and other countries, Pakistan PM Imran Khan announced that the captured IAF pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan would be released on March 1.