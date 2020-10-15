Pune man washed away in rain water rescued with help of JCB: WATCH

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall in Maharashtra throws life out of gear with several low lying areas indudated. In Indapur area adjoining Pune, a person named Sachin Bhise was drowning in the rain water as the area received a lot of rain on Wednesday night.

Pictures and video of the rescue operation have since gone viral.

Read: Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Pune; IMD issues red alert for Konkan region

According to the dramatic visuals, locals in Indapur area in Pune rescued a man with the help of a JCB machine who was washed away in an overflowing stream, due to heavy rainfall.

Atleast 40 people have been safely rescued, while rescue operations for 15 others is underway in flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village of Pune district.

In Pune district, water entered into the residential areas of Baramati, as per the SDO of Baramati reported ANI.

Live TV

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the entire north Konkan area as heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra and is likely to continue for the next few days until October 15.

"There is an extremely low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal and the clouds developed because of it would be hovering on Maharashtra from October 14 to 16," said an IMD official. "It would result into heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over some parts of Maharashtra," he added.