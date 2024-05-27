Pune Porsche Crash: Police Arrest 2 Doctors For Changing Alcoholic Blood Sample Of Accused Teen

New Delhi: Two doctors from Sasson Hospital were detained on Monday for manipulating the blood samples of a minor accused of the luxury car accident case where two motorcycle-borne persons were killed.

The minor accused was taken to the hospital on the day of the accident for a medical check-up. The police informed that the doctor was arrested in charge of manipulating the blood samples of the minor accused.

The arrests occurred after it was discovered that the minor's blood test report was changed to someone who had not consumed alcohol.

Earlier, the grandfather of the minor accused was arrested by the Pune police crime branch under IPC sections 365 and 368.

The Pune police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar said that the accused grandfather was arrested and a separate FIR has been filed against the grandfather under IPC sections 365 and 368.

The accused teenager's father was also arrested in Yerawada Central Prison after he was granted judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the protest was held in front of PMC by the victim's friends and colleagues on Sunday demanding justice for them.