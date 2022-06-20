Punjab Board Term 2 results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB, has yet to announce the dates for the 10th and 12th Results 2022 Term 2 results. The Term 2 Results 2022 are expected to be released in the second week of June 2022. The PSEB 10th and 12th Term 2 2022 Results will be available on the Punjab Board's official website, pseb.ac.in.

The PSEB 10th Term 2 Exam 2022 took place between April 29, 2022 and May 19, 2022, and the PSEB 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 took place between April 22, 2022 and May 23, 2022.

Students should be aware that the link will not be activated until the results are announced. The Punjab Board will distribute the marksheets/scoreboards to the schools, and students will be responsible for collecting them from their respective schools.

Students who took the PSEB 10th and 12th Term 2 Exam 2022 are advised to keep checking the website for updates, which will also be posted here. Students can access their results via an online portal or SMS service.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board's class 12 term two exams began on April 24 with a Home Science exam and will conclude on May 23, 2022 with Economics and General Foundation Course exams. The PSEB had previously cancelled the class 10 examination due to a coronavirus virus pandemic in the country.