CLAT 2022 Exam: The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) will release the CLAT answer key 2022 today, June 20, 2022. The CLAT 2022 answer key will be available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the initial reactions from students, the CLAT 2022 exam was moderate but a lengthy paper. The expected cut-offs for CLAT 2022 for general category candidates are likely to be around 100-105 for the top 3 NLUs. CLAT result 2022 is likely to be declared in the fourth week of June 2022. The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on June 19.

The CLAT 2022 exam was held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. The law entrance test was held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The CLAT UG 2022 entrance exam was held for a duration of two hours. The CLAT UG question paper comprised of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each. For every wrong answers marked, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The question paper of CLAT UG 2022 comprised questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

CLAT 2022: Answer key

To be released today, June 20, 2022, at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the answer key of CLAT 2022 can be used to calculate the marks in the examination. Candidates will be able to download the CLAT answer key by logging into their registered accounts. Candidates will also be allowed to raise their objections against the answer key.

While the CLAT PG 2022 exam had 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The CLAT PG question paper was based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.