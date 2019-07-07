Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wants charismatic young leader to become Congress president

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said that the Congress needs a young leader to in order to remain relevant folliwing the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as the party President.

During a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Singh highlighted the fact that India has a large and growing youth population and it is necessary to find a charismatic Gen Next leader as Rahul Gandhi`s replacement so that the party can earn the trust of young voters. The Punjab chief minister noted that a young leader pan-India appeal will be able to help party grow across the country.

"Gandhi had shown the way for youth leadership to take the party`s reins and steer it to greater heights", Singh was quoted as saying by IANS. The Punjab CM that the change in party leadership must take into account the societal reality of India as around 65 per cent of the country's population is under 35.

Referring to Gandhi`s decision to step down as Congress president, Singh said that it was a major disappointment and setback for the party. Singh stressed that the party could recover from Gandhi's resignation only under the dynamic leadership of a young leader. The Punjab chief minister noted that a young leader will be able to galvanise the rank and file of the Congress and help the party regain its lost glory.

According to Amarinder Singh, a youth leader would be able to connect with young population and would bring new ideas and fresh energy in the party which are required to save the country from regressive and divisive policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh minced no words in saying that the old leaders must vacate their positions and allow the young leaders to take charge because this is the only way to tackle the growing popularity of the BJP.