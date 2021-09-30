हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Channi calls cabinet meeting on October 4

Earlier this week, Channi held a Cabinet meeting in which the state government decided to waive power bills of those having electricity connection of up to 2 kW.

File Photo

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday (September 30) called a cabinet meeting to be held on October 4.

This comes amid the ongoing drama in the state Congress following Navjot Sidhu’s resignation as party chief and Amarinder Singh confirming his exit.

Earlier this week, Channi held a Cabinet meeting in which the state government decided to waive power bills of those having electricity connection of up to 2 kW. The move would put a burden of Rs 1,200 crore on the state exchequer.

The Punjab Cabinet had also decided that disconnected electricity connections of consumers who could not pay their bills will also be restored without any penalty.

Channi said that after touring villages and towns, he came to know that the biggest grievance of people was related to power bills.

Meanwhile, the CM met Sidhu at Punjab Bhavan earlier today. The talks between them are reportedly aimed at resolving the ongoing issues within the party.

