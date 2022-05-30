New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Warring, along with former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, met family members of Sidhu Moose Wala on Sunday (May 29, 2022) and slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in the state over Punjabi singer’s murder. Amarinder Singh Warring, while addressing the reporters, said that “it has happened due to government`s failure and police`s incompetence.”

Punjab Congress chief said, "It has happened due to government`s failure and police`s incompetence. It needs to be investigated under a sitting judge of National Investigation Agency (NIA). It`s a political murder. The state government should step down."

Moosa village, Punjab | Why his (Sidhu Moose Wala) security was reduced? In 2 months, 40-45 people lost their lives including a Kabaddi player. We will meet Union Home Minister, Governor & will also appeal in HC: State Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Warring pic.twitter.com/3eoSFGMdlc — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

Amarinder Singh Warring also targetted Punjab Police and said that they should be ashamed as it is their responsibility to ensure law and order in the state.

"Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra should be ashamed as it`s his responsibility to ensure law and order in the state. Instead, he is running away from his responsibility by saying it was a gang rivalry. We will go to the High Court and will meet the governor in this regard soon. If we don`t get justice, then we will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Warring added.

Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Punjab's Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack.

Meanwhile, Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra informed on Sunday that the killing of famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala seems to be a fallout of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang were involved in it.

He further said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be set up to investigate the matter. In a media statement, the state police chief said Moosewala`s security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month.

(With agency inputs)