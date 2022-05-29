Chandigarh: Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters.

Punjab's Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack.

Moosewala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident.

Announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder, the DGP said Moosewala had not taken with him the two Punjab police commandos who were still provided for his security. The SSP said when Moosewala and his associates reached Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, two vehicles intercepted them and they were hit by a hail of bullets from the occupants of these vehicles.

"Moosewala was immediately taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two others were stable," said the SSP. He said that police found bullet shells of a 9 mm weapon, adding that there was a possibility of the use of a 315 bore weapon. When asked about the use of an AK-47 rifle in the incident, the SSP said it could be possible, but all facts would come out during the investigation. The SSP said that the incident could be the result of an inter-gang rivalry. He said the name of Moosewala's manager had cropped up in the murder case of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year. The SSP said that there was a rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial gangs and the attack could be connected to it. "We are investigating the matter and we have got some leads," said the SSP.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed by the Punjab Police on Saturday. As his government drew flak over the killing, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said no one involved in the gruesome murder will be spared and appealed for calm. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm, said Mann in a tweet.

AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said the culprits will be given the 'harshest punishment'. "Sidhu Moosewala's murder is saddening and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Mann sahib. Culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to remain strong and maintain peace," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Targeting AAP, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the secret list which had the names of people whose security was removed was made public, exposing those people to a mortal threat. "In a way, it was an open invitation to murderers, that you can do your work. Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this murder," Patra said.

Along with Kejriwal, Patra held AAP's Raghav Chaddha too responsible for the gruesome murder. "Both these people should apologise and explain what is happening in Punjab today," he said.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who played a major role in bringing Moosewala into the Congress fold, said he was "shocked beyond belief and expression" and demanded the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. ''He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be dismissed, said Warring in a tweet.

The others whose security has been removed included former MLAs, two Jathedars of Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib, heads of Deras and serving and retired policemen.

Moosewala entered politics after he joined the Congress last year ahead of the state assembly polls.

He was touted as a 'youth icon' and an 'international figure' by the Punjab Congress after he joined the party. His mother is a Sarpanch of Moosa village in Mansa district while his father is an ex-serviceman. Though Moosewala faced criticism from several quarters for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in his songs, he has a considerable fan following among youth. He was also booked for allegedly promoting violence through his song 'Sanju'.

Moosewala was also booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Disaster Management Act in Barnala after his photographs of firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the COVID-19 lockdown appeared on social media.

He had earned the wrath of Sikh organisations for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments by using objectionable words against Mai Bhago, a Sikh warrior who fought against Mughals.

Moosewala had established his name as a Punjabi singer with chartbusters like 'Jatt Da muqabla', 'Dollar', 'So high' and 'Bambiha Bole'.

He came under sharp attack from the ruling AAP last month over his song 'scapegoat', with the party leaders accusing him of calling the people of the state as 'gaddar' (traitors).

During the poll campaigning, Moosewala mingled with people of all ages. He had told PTI that he wanted to do something good for the people of Mansa constituency.

