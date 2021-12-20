हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers' protest

Punjab farmers block rail tracks seeking loan waiver, 27 trains cancelled

The train movement was affected in the state due to their ‘rail roko’ agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. 

Punjab farmers block rail tracks seeking loan waiver, 27 trains cancelled
File Photo

Hoshiarpur: Farmers on Monday blocked rail tracks at several places in Punjab, demanding complete loan waiver and compensation to families whose members died during the course of the stir against the Centre's farm laws.

They also demanded the cancellation of police cases registered against farmers who protested the laws.

The train movement was affected in the state due to their ‘rail roko’ agitation, which started under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee. According to railway officials, over 55 trains were affected following the protest by farmers at Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

They said 27 trains were cancelled, 11 were short-terminated while 17 were halted.

The cancelled trains included the Amritsar-Jaynagar Saryu Yamuna Express (14650), Amritsar-Nanded Superfast (12422), Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (12412), Amritsar-Howrah Express ( 13006), Amritsar-Mumbai Golden Temple Express ( 12904), Amritsar-Darbhanga Jannayak Express ( 15212) and Amritsar-Dehradun Express ( 14632).

