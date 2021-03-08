Punjab FM to present Budget in state assembly, SAD holds march against suspension of its MLAs, fuel price hike

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is scheduled to present the Budget 2021 in the Legislative Assembly on Monday (March 8). The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a protest march to Vidhan Sabha against the Punjab government over suspension of SAD MLAs & fuel prices among others.



The Budget Session of the state Assembly commenced on March 1 with an address by Governor V P Singh Badnore. The session is scheduled to continue till March 10.



On Friday(March 5), all Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs were suspended for the rest of the session due to uproar during the Chief Minister's vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal also appealed to Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh to fulfil the remaining 15.4 percent poll promises made to the people of Punjab in tomorrow's budget presentation itself and take a well-deserved rest.



Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement that his government had fulfilled 84.6 percent of the promises made in the party's election manifesto, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said fulfilling the remaining 15.4 percent promises should be child's play now.

