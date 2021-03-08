हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Budget

Punjab FM to present Budget in state assembly, SAD holds march against suspension of its MLAs, fuel price hike

Recently, all SAD MLAs were suspended from Assembly for the rest of the session after they interrupted CM's speech on the Governor’s address.

Punjab FM to present Budget in state assembly, SAD holds march against suspension of its MLAs, fuel price hike
Picture credit: ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal is scheduled to present the Budget 2021 in the Legislative Assembly on Monday (March 8). The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) held a protest march to Vidhan Sabha against the Punjab government over suspension of SAD MLAs & fuel prices among others.
 
The Budget Session of the state Assembly commenced on March 1 with an address by Governor V P Singh Badnore. The session is scheduled to continue till March 10.
 
On Friday(March 5), all Shiromani Akali Dal MLAs were suspended for the rest of the session due to uproar during the Chief Minister's vote of thanks.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal also appealed to Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh to fulfil the remaining 15.4 percent poll promises made to the people of Punjab in tomorrow's budget presentation itself and take a well-deserved rest.
 
Reacting to the Chief Minister's statement that his government had fulfilled 84.6 percent of the promises made in the party's election manifesto, former minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said fulfilling the remaining 15.4 percent promises should be child's play now. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab BudgetPunjab Finance MinisterManpreet Singh BadalShiromani Akali Dal
Next
Story

On International Women's Day, Women MPs seek passage of Women's Reservation Bill

Must Watch

PT12M27S

Will Mamata Banerjee win Bengal with women's power?