Punjab got Dalit Chief Minister for first time: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel hails high command decision

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday (September 20) hailed the Congress party high command’s decision to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of Punjab.

Congratulating Channi, Baghel said that this was the first time a Dalit was made the chief minister of Punjab.

“A person from SC caste, Charanjit Singh Channi, was made Punjab CM for the first time. I congratulate him and welcome the decision taken by high command,” Baghel was quoted as saying by ANI.

On the situation in the Congress-rules state Rajasthan, Baghel said, “There is no disturbance in Rajasthan.”

On the other hand, BJP leaders trained their guns on Congress leadership for insulting Dalits by targeting the community for votes. BJP`s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam said that the day when a Dalit was sworn in as chief minister, announcing that elections will be fought under someone else is an insult of the community by Congress.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Health Minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo arrived in Delhi today amid the ongoing political tussle in the state regarding the chief ministership.

However, Deo played down any possibilities of friction or discussion with the party high command on the political situation prevailing in the state. He said he was in Delhi on a personal visit.

“It is completely a personal tour. I have come to Delhi for my sister’s birthday. As you know, none of the party high command is here," he stated while addressing the media when he reached Delhi airport today.

“Everything is normal in Chhattisgarh. All the issues that were there have been resolved," he added.

Live TV