Punjab, Haryana likely to witness heavy rains, thunderstorm from tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (June 13, 2021) predicted that Punjab and Haryana are likely to receive rainfall and thunderstorm in the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16.

As per the weather department, light to moderate rain at many places with isolated heavy rain may continue over Punjab, Haryana including Chandigarh during the next 48 hours.

"Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) likely during this period," as per the weather agency.

District wise Rainfall forecast for #Punjab Dated 13th June 2021 For latest District wise warnings for Punjab State use https://t.co/eR3uQstRYa pic.twitter.com/ihGMQzenVn — IMD Chandigarh (@IMD_Chandigarh) June 13, 2021

"Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to further increase from the early morning hours of June 15 to June 16, light to moderate rainfall (1-5 cm) at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (7-12 cm) at isolated places likely during this period," as per IMD Chandigarh.

District wise Rainfall forecast for #Haryana Dated 13th June 2021. For latest District wise warnings for Haryana State use https://t.co/LjmXgvOt3m pic.twitter.com/VfKbaBDxWh — IMD Chandigarh (@IMD_Chandigarh) June 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds lashed the adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Gannaur, Fatehabad, Barwala, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Gohana, Hissar, Hansi and Meham, revealed IMD Chandigarh.

Additionally, the IMD said that the conditions are favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in the country. Monsoons are expected to advance into more regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh.

